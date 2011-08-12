American Apparel CEO says: Teenagers Do It Better

If this isn’t fashion comedy, I don’t know what is. I just hope a parody makes it into the Zoolander sequel.

American Apparel CEO, Don Charney aka the most notorious perv in the industry, just launched a tshirt campaign which boldly states, “TEENAGERS DO IT BETTER.” I for one have stomach cramps from excessive laughter. Talk about irony.

But some say the tshirt is no laughing matter, as it glorifies teen sex and the exploitation of minors. The Daily Mail reports the slogan tee is a collaboration with EY! Electric Youth Magazine – a publication which says it “celebrates the magnificent vitality, energy and power of young male adulthood.” How is this accomplished? Why, by publishing explicit photographs of young men er more like little boys ages 16 to 21. Seems like a pair made in pedephilia heaven.

Perhaps Charney would like to bite his thumb at accusations by pushing the envelope even further (as if that were possible). Pretty juvenile behavior if you ask me. He should be more concerned with the company’s $86m loss last year. If he’s counting on sex selling it would appear he’s exhausted that angle.

Most of us feel pretty awkward lusting after a racy ad of a half naked kid. Plus, we’ve already purchased our heather grey deep v and racerback tank. What else is there?

Over it, Don. NEXT.



But in case you’re not, the tshirt is available to purchase on the American Apparel site.