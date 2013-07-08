Want: A Cheery Watermelon-Printed Bikini

What: This modern bikini that’s both chic and flattering. (Oh, and it’s covered in watermelon.)
Why: Let’s be honest ladies: Bathing suit shopping can be tricky treading. We don’t need to tell you that there’s nothing more frustrating than falling in love with an adorable bikini only to discover it looks, well, less than adorable on.
That’s why we’re loving this high-waist bikini set in a fun summer print, which comes with an elevated bottom that offers a slightly retro (and forgiving!) appeal, yet the regular triangle top keeps the set from looking too “pinup girl.”
How: This bikini speaks for itself and therefore needs needs nothing but a fab pair of sunglasses (wayfarers if you really want to elevate its nostaligic sensibilities) for a day at the beach.
Fruit-Print Tricot Bathing Suit Briefs, $28, and Tricot Top, $29; at American Apparel