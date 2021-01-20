Joe Biden Quoted ‘American Anthem’ In His Inauguration Speech & The Lyrics Are Powerful

If you watched the inauguration, you may want to know what the lyrics mean to “American Anthem,” the song Joe Biden’s inauguration speech quoted. Biden and Kamala Harris took the oath office as the 46th President and 49th President of the United States respectively on January 20, 2021.
Biden and Harris’ inauguration comes after they beat former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 Presidential Election in November 2020. After Biden—who was the Vice President to former President Barack Obama—was sworn in, he gave a powerful speech about how the United States can move forward as a nation under the Biden-Harris administration.
In his speech, Biden quoted a song named “American Anthem,” which the public may be curious about. “A song that means a lot to me is called ‘American Anthem,'” Biden said. He went on to quote the following lyrics from “American Anthem” in his speech: “The work and prayers of century have brought us to this day. What shall be our legacy? What will our children say?…America, America, I gave my best to you.”
So what is “American Anthem” and who wrote it? “American Anthem” was released in 2007 as the theme music for the docuseries, The War, an eight-episode miniseries directed by Ken Burns about World War II. The song was written by Gene Scheer in 1998 and performed by Norah Jones, as well as a variety of other artists in 2006.
Read the full lyrics to “American Anthem.”
All we’ve been given
By those who came before
The dream of a nation
Where freedom would endure
The work and prayers
Of centuries
Have brought us to this day
What shall be our legacy?
What will our children say?
Let them say of me
I was one who believed
In sharing the blessings
I received
Let me know in my heart
When my days are through
America
America
I gave my best to you
Each generation from the plains
To distant shore with the gifts
What they were given
Were determined
To leave more
Valiant battles fought together
Acts of conscience fought alone
These are the seeds
From which America has grown
Let them say of me
I was one who believed
In sharing the blessings
I received
Let me know in my heart
When my days are through
America
America
I gave my best to you
For those who think
They have nothing to share
Who fear in their hearts
There is no hero there
Know each quiet act
Of dignity is
That which fortifies
The soul of a nation
That never dies
Let them say of me
I was one who believed
In sharing the blessings
I received
Let me know in my heart
When my days are through
America
America
I gave my best to you