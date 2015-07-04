The 10 Hottest Patriotic Magazine Covers Ever

July 4th is upon us, which means it’s time to fire up the grill, buy a keg of Bud, and invite your nearest and dearest over for some patriotic debauchery that will inevitably conclude in the traditional viewing of fireworks.
In honor of the holiday, we decided to take a look back at some of our favorite magazine covers over the years that showcase celebrities doing what they do best: posing and showing off their incredibly toned bodies. Each of these spreads and magazine covers is clearly America themed, with our country’s red-white-and-blue palette clearly displayed.
We’ll bet that you (like us) have forgotten a few of these spreads even existed, so enjoy the trip through this gallery of our 10 favorite patriotic magazine covers!
Red, white and boobs! Kate Upton licks a Firecracker popsicle for Terry Richardson and GQ.
One of the most memorable of Britney Spears' Rolling Stone covers, this sassy Uncle Sam homage showcases Spears at her most innocent—before it all fell apart.
Gisele Bundchen leaves little to the imagination on the cover of George. Naturally, she looks spectacular.
Canned tuna aficionado Jessica Simpson showed some of her American lovin' skin for GQ.
Funny lady Tina Fey was red, white and beautiful for Vanity Fair.
Jennifer Aniston's sexy GQ spread proved that she was over being Brad Pitt's scorned ex-wife. She was in a league of her own, and had the body to prove it.
Karl Lagerfeld famously referred to Blake Lively as the "American dream girl," and she was just that on the cover of W.
Um, who also forgot that Britney Spears had a Vogue cover?
In 2012, Wiz Khalifa and his crew, The Taylor Gang, appeared on the cover of The Source and looked incredible cool and Woodstock-ready.
Rachel Bilson isn't someone we're used to seeing in skimpy threads, but this GQ cover proved she works 'em like a pro.