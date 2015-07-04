The 10 Hottest Patriotic Magazine Covers Ever

July 4th is upon us, which means it’s time to fire up the grill, buy a keg of Bud, and invite your nearest and dearest over for some patriotic debauchery that will inevitably conclude in the traditional viewing of fireworks.

In honor of the holiday, we decided to take a look back at some of our favorite magazine covers over the years that showcase celebrities doing what they do best: posing and showing off their incredibly toned bodies. Each of these spreads and magazine covers is clearly America themed, with our country’s red-white-and-blue palette clearly displayed.

We’ll bet that you (like us) have forgotten a few of these spreads even existed, so enjoy the trip through this gallery of our 10 favorite patriotic magazine covers!