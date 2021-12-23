Amelia Seemingly Shaded Scott For Making Her Lose ‘Her Sense of Self’ Before Their Breakup

As the end of the year approaches, most people begin to reflect on the choices and mistakes that took place over the year on social media—and today, that includes Amelia Hamlin shading Scott Disick’s breakup from her.

Hamlin, the 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna, 58, and Harry Hamlin, 70, made a post expressing what this year has taught her and shared a moment of vulnerability. In her post on Instagram, she wrote, “2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true… the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically.” Her caption continued: “the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!!” Following her post on December 22, 2021, many began to speculate that the model was shading her now-ex, Scott Disick, with her comment about losing her “sense of self.”

Hamlin dated Disick from October 2020 to September 2021. She broke up with him after his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendijima, posted a DM he allegedly received from Disick, where the Flip It Like Disick star criticized a photo of Kourtney and her current boyfriend, Travis Barker, kissing in Italy. During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion, Hamlin’s mother hinted that the DM played a part in why the two split. She stated, “There’s never one reason why I think people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life in October 2021, Hamlin has “closed that chapter” of their relationship for good. The insider revealed that Hamlin wants Disick to be happy doing whatever he chooses to pursue—even if it includes him dating other women, she will be completely unbothered.

Both her parents were relieved to know the relationship had run its course. In November 2021, on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, her father stated, “I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo, put it that way.”

Disick, who is most known for his public relationship with Kardashian which ended in 2015, has since dated multiple younger women. On an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hamlin’s mother expressed being “nervous” about their relationship in the first place due to his age and the children he has with Kourtney, saying, “It’s a ‘What the f–k’ moment. She’s 19! He’s 37 with three kids, hello!”