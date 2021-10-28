Here’s How Scott’s Ex-GF Feels About Him ‘Dating Other Women’—Including a 23-Year-Old

Moving on. Amelia Hamlin’s reaction to Scott Disick and Elizabeth Grace Lindley‘s date couldn’t be more “unbothered,” according to a new report by Hollywood Life.

Amelia, who began dating Scott in October 2020, split from the Flip It Like Disick star in September 2021 after less than a year together. Following their split, Scott, 38, has been spotted spending time with another young model, Elizabeth Grace Lindley. So, what does his ex make of his rumored date? According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life in a report published on Thursday, October 28, Amelia isn’t very focused on whether Scott is “dating other women” now. “Amelia has totally moved on since her relationship with Scott,” the source told the site. “She’s happy doing her own thing, working on her career, and is excited about her future in general. She really isn’t holding onto any type of hope of a reconciliation between her and Scott.”

The source went on to note that Amelia, 20, has already “closed that chapter” on their relationship. “At this point, [she] just wants him to be happy doing whatever it is that he chooses to pursue. Whether it be dating other women, that’s fine by her and she’s honestly completely unbothered.” A second insider added, “Amelia has moved on so far from Scott. It is something that is beyond her right now, she enjoyed her time with him and then it went south, and she now sees the person he is today is not the person he was originally with her.”

Scott first sparked dating rumors with 23-year-old Lindley after he was spotted “going out” and partying with the model. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, October 26, the Talentless founder is spending time out as a way to “get under” his other ex Kourtney’s “skin” following her engagement to Travis Barker. The insider explained, “Scott has been trying to do his own thing and process Kourtney and Travis’ engagement. He’s getting back to going out and hitting the party scene again. He’s not dating anyone seriously yet at this point, and he is also trying to get under Kourtney’s skin by being spotted out and about.”

Meanwhile, Amelia is enjoying the single life at the moment—and she’s not interested in pursuing guys that remind her of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. As the source explains, “Amelia doesn’t want one-way relationships and though she isn’t actively looking for a new boyfriend, once she gets one it will be someone different from Scott. She has lived and learned and moving forward with her life without him in it and she doesn’t care what he does. It is no longer her business.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.