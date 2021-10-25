Scott’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Reacted to Rumors He’s Dating a 23-Year-Old Days After Kourtney’s Engagement

Feeling happy. Amelia Hamlin’s reaction to Scott Disick dating amid Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement proves that she’s not bothered by whatever her ex-boyfriend is up to these days.

The model, 20, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 24, to share a series of carefree photos from her weekend, which featured candid flicks at a restaurant. In one photo, the model could be seen flipping her middle finger; in another, she was smiling big for the camera while seated behind a bottle of wine. “Rly rly happy,” she captioned the post. Her mother, Lisa Rinna, went on to like the post and comment with a smiley face emoji. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently had the same exact reaction—smiley emoji and all—when news broke that her daughter broke up with Scott Disick, 38, in September 2021. The pair, who had dated since October 2020, split after Amelia “ended things,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly at the time.

Amelia’s “happy” weekend post came just days after her ex-boyfriend was spotted spending time with another model following their split. The Flip It Like Disick hit up an event at the Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 21, where he was photographed alongside 23-year-old Elizabeth Grace Lindley, according to The Daily Mail. While it’s unclear if the pair are dating or not after being spotted partying together, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that the Talentless founder started dating someone over a decade younger than him (seriously, his ex Sofia Richie would like a word).

Scott’s outing also took place less than a week after news broke of his other ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, announced the news of her engagement to the Blink-182 drummer, 45, in an Instagram post on October 17, 2021. The post, which featured a photo of the Poosh founder and her fiancé on a beach surrounded by candles and roses, was captioned “forever @travisbarker.”

Amelia, for her part, liked the post shortly after it was shared. Scott, however, was said to be less than pleased about Kourtney’s engagement. According to sources who spoke to Page Six at the time, the reality star—who shares kids Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8, with Kourtney—was “going crazy” over the news. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark,” the insider told the site.

