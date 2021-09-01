Scott’s Girlfriend Just Seemingly Responded to Him Still Caring About Kourtney & Travis

The drama continues. Amelia Hamlin’s response to Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s drama shows that she has no interest in being a part of this love triangle.

Scott came under fire on Tuesday, August 31, after Kourtney’s other ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima (whom she dated from 2016 to 2018 after her breakup with Scott) posted a DM from the Flip It Like Disick star, in which Scott slammed Kourtney and her new boyfriend, Travis, for kissing in public while on vacation in Italy on Monday, August 30. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott messaged Younes with a photo of Kourtney and Travis making out.

After Younes’ Instagram Story, Travis seemed to respond to Scott‘s diss toward him and Kourtney in an Instagram Story, which included a photo of Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas character, Henry Hill, hysterically laughing, which fans have interpreted as shade toward Scott.

Amelia, who has been dating Scott since October 2020, seemed to respond to the drama in an Instagram Story where she asked fans to be “nicer” amid her boyfriend’s feud. The Instagram Story featured a photo of a person holding a cardboard sign that read, “Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best.”

Kourtney also responded to drama. She took to her Twitter on Tuesday with a bible verse that seemed to describe where she is in her life with her and Scott. “John 15:7 If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you,” Kourtney tweeted.

She also took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 1, with a post that seemed to shade Scott and accuse of him of “treating” her “badly” while they were together. The Instagram Story included an illustration of a man and woman kissing with the speech bubble, “Relax…This is going to hurt forever.” Over the photo, Kourtney wrote, “HOW TO GET OVER SOMEONE who treated you BADLY A @poosh SPECIAL.” The Instagram Story also linked to an article from her lifestyle site, Poosh, which gave tips on how to get over someone who “treated you like crap.”

The article, which featured the headline “STILL IN LOVE WITH SOMEONE Who Treated You Like Crap?,” advised the reader to surround themselves with “positive people” who remind them of “how awesome you are” to move on from a bad relationship.

“It’s key to understand that being ‘madly in love’ involves two people. When someone treats you poorly, it is likely they do not share the same level of love that you do. When your partner treats you poorly, your relationship lacks mutual respect,” Michelle Afont, a relationship expert and divorce lawyer, told Poosh. “Your partner will do and get away with what you allow him to. More importantly, if you are lacking the self-esteem necessary to set boundaries and know your worth, then it is important to surround yourself with positive people and become aware of just how awesome you are and what you bring to your relationship.”

Afont continued, “It’s key to understand that being ‘madly in love’ involves two people. When someone treats you poorly, it is likely they do not share the same level of love that you do. When your partner treats you poorly, your relationship lacks mutual respect. Your partner will do and get away with what you allow him to. More importantly, if you are lacking the self-esteem necessary to set boundaries and know your worth, then it is important to surround yourself with positive people and become aware of just how awesome you are and what you bring to your relationship.

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. They share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Kourtney and Travis, who have been neighbors for years, started dating in January 2020. Scott, for his part, started dating Amelia, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, in October 2020, two months after his split from Sofia Richie.

