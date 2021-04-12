Scott Disick’s Girlfriend Amelia Isn’t ‘Jealous’ of Kourtney Kardashian Like His Ex Sofia

Let’s just say that Amelia Hamlin‘s reaction to Scott Disick’s bond with his ex Kourtney Kardashian isn’t quite the same as how his other ex, Sofia Richie, felt about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. In Hamlin’s case, the 19-year-old model is simply unbothered by their relationship.

As a source told Us Weekly, “Amelia’s not bothered by Kourtney.” The insider, who spoke to the site on Friday, April 9, went on to explain that the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, is spending much more time with his new girlfriend, and she doesn’t feel threatened by his bond with Kardashian, 41, with whom he shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. Instead, “Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends,” the source revealed. “Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious.”

Before Disick started dating Hamlin in October 2020, the Talentless founder had broken things off with his on-again, off-again girlfriend of nearly three years, Sofia Richie. It’s believed that his relationship with Richie, 22, ended for good in August 2020 after tensions escalated between her and the mother of his children. “Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” an insider previously told Us. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

This time around, Disick and Kardashian are still in contact over their co-parenting duties: “Scott and Kourtney still split parenting responsibilities—nothing’s changed as far [as] coparenting goes,” the insider said. However, Disick’s new girlfriend isn’t so “jealous” of the time he spends with his ex. “Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last in that he’s spending more time with Amelia and not Kourtney,” the original source told Us Weekly on April 9. “Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney and this time around it’s not an issue.”

As for concerns around their 18-year age difference, the couple reportedly “have more in common than people would think,” says Us’ source. “Scott’s dated Sofia so age isn’t really an issue for him,” the insider began, adding, “He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”