Scott’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Shaded Him With Her Reaction to Kourtney & Travis’ Engagement

We all know Scott isn’t too happy about Kravis. Now, his ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin’s reaction to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement is simply rubbing more salt in the wound.

Amelia—who dated Scott from October 2020 to September 2021—showed her support for his ex Kourtney’s engagement in a subtle way. The model decided to like a photo posted by Kourtney’s sister, Khloé, on Instagram. The post, which was shared to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s page on Monday, October 18, featured Travis’ proposal to the Poosh founder. While Amelia offered no further comment, a “like” does seem to suggest she’s on board with Kourtney’s engagement—which, at this point, is far from the case for their shared ex, Scott.

The Flip It Like Disick star is said to be taking the news of Kourtney’s engagement with Travis pretty hard, according to The New York Post’s Page Six. “Scott is going crazy,” a source told the site on Monday. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.” A second insider noted that the Talentless founder is “absolutely furious,” according to a report by Us Weekly. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source said, adding, “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”



As for Amelia’s positive reaction, it’s sure to sting a little extra for Scott given the fact that they broke up just days after his infamous DM drama over Kourtney in September. Scott’s scandal began when Kourtney’s other ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, posted an alleged DM from the reality star, in which Scott trashed Kourtney and her then-boyfriend Travis for their PDA while on vacation in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott messaged Younes at the time.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight following the drama, Scott and Amelia’s relationship wasn’t immediately impacted—but soon enough, the model began to question Scott’s behavior. “Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together,” the insider told the site in September.

“Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing,” the source said, adding, “[Amelia had] been understanding of Scott’s co-parenting routine and the family dynamic, but this disappointed her.”

