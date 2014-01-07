Amber Valletta’s Favorite Recipe: Shrimp With Spaghetti

Who would have thought that supermodels eat, let alone eat pasta? Well apparently longtime “super” supermodel (she was one of the originals), and the new face of H&M, is the exception. Case in point? One of her favorite recipes to make at home is shrimp with spaghetti. We can’t wait to try out this dish ourselves.

Amber Valletta’s Shrimp With Spaghetti

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 pound of jumbo shrimp (about 16 to 20), cleaned and deveined

1/2 pound of parpadelle or spaghetti

One pint of cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 to 6 cloves of garlic chopped

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Put a large pot of water on to boil for the spaghetti. Once water boils, add pasta and cook according to package directions.

Meanwhile heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and swirl to coat the pan. Add shrimp and garlic and stir-fry for about 4 minutes until the shrimp is barely pink.

Add tomatoes to the skillet and cook until they break down, about 7-10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Toss shrimp mixture together with cooked pasta in a medium bowl. Divide on to four dinner plates or large bowls and top each serving with a tablespoon of Parmesan cheese.

One serving uses 4 to 5 shrimp and 1 ½ cup pasta with tomatoes.

