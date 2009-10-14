Amber Valletta: “Hitch” Actress Adds “Designer” to Her Resume

We already knew that Amber Valletta was an actress, we saw her in Hitch. Now we know that she is a designer, too. Her new line, Amber Valletta for Monrow, will be available in November. Hopefully she will get better reviews than fellow actress-turned-designer Lindsay Lohan’s Ungaro collection. We have a hunch that it will; Valletta wore this cream-colored wrap-dress from her own collection to The Hollywood Life Style Awards last weekend, and she looked fabulous.