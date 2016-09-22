Amber Rose Has Already Lost a Lot of Weight on ‘DWTS’

If nothing else, Dancing with the Stars is known for its toning and weight-loss effects on its titular stars, and Amber Rose is no exception. “I’m fucking sore as hell from Dancing with the Stars,” she told Dr. Chris Donaghue on today’s “Loveline with Amber Rose” podcast. “I feel like I’m getting super toned, and I feel like I lost, like, probably like 10 pounds, maybe eight pounds already. It’s serious.”

Though she “wouldn’t say that” she’s officially a dancer now, she acknowledged that she’s “having the time of her life” on the show, and burst into tears when she thought she was getting sent home. “People don’t understand how much work goes into it,” she said. “You’re with your partner four to five hours a day. Then you get home, you’re on the phone with them, like, what you need to work on, what you need to do. Then you go to the ballroom and it’s all the other celebrities and other dancers—it really is like a family.”

She added that she used to think that what happened on DWTS must stay on DWTS, but now she’s realized that it’s all a lot more familial than she thought. “When I used to watch the show, I’m like, ‘Damn! They’re really affectionate! They’re probably all fucking each other and shit,” she said. But as to whether that’s a reality, Rose claimed obliviousness. “I don’t know!” she said. “My partner has a fiancée!”