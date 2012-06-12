Shop Amber Rose’s (Surprisingly Awesome) Closet

When one thinks of model, actress, and aspiring singer Amber Rose, the first thoughts that come to mind probably include her tumultuous and much-publicized relationship with Kanye West (he frequently alludes to their break-up in his songs). Or maybe you think about her endorsement deals, like her campaign with Smirnoff Vodka that you can’t miss if you own a television. And of course there’s her recent engagement to rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Your first thoughts, however, might not include the high-fashion wares in her closet, but as it turns out, maybe they should. When it was announced that Amber Rose was putting various items from her closet for sale on eBay, we were all a little skeptical. Amber tends to hit the red carpet in skintight minis and everything leopard print, so our vision of her closet was something like an expensive Forever 21 store in Vegas. But boy were we wrong: Miss Rose has seriously stepped up her game in the fashion department — and we’ve got the pics to prove it.

Miss Rose has seriously stepped up her game in the fashion department. (Ed. note: My guess is Yeezy had something to do with the Rick Owens leather jacket from a few seasons ago …)