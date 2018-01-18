Amber Rose Is Being Criticized for Undergoing a Breast Reduction Surgery

After months of research and sifting through feedback from fans, Amber Rose confirmed her decision to undergo a breast reduction surgery on Tuesday. And though the 34-year-old model received an outpouring of support from fans, she also saw intense backlash from primarily men who criticized her and shamed her for altering her body.

The backlash came after Rose revealed that she was going under the knife on Wednesday. She expressed her excitement and nervousness on her Instagram story, and posted a video with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, where the two talked about her eagerness to wear clothes with spaghetti straps again, something she hasn’t worn since she was 10 years old. In August 2017, Rose revealed that one of main factors pushing her towards a breast reduction would be her ability to wear “cute lil shirts without a grandma bra.”

Though Dr. Fisher made clear that Rose’s breasts are beautiful pre- and post-surgery (something we concur with), some ignorant internet users couldn’t wrap their minds around why Rose would want to make her 36H-size breasts smaller.

After announcing her decision, Rose was bombarded with comments from critics who protested her decision. Several claimed that her current breasts “looked good” on her, while others argued that she was changing the way she was naturally born. Unsurprisingly, most of the comments were from men. “Ur slapping god in the face,” one user commented. Another added, “PLEASE DON’T THEY LOOK GOOD ON YOU.”

Rose hasn’t posted on social media since going into surgery, but we’re behind her 100 percent. Like she said in November, her bigger breasts have led her to back pain and restricted fashion choices. It’s also her body and her choice. Trolls should get that and move on.