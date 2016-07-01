Amber Rose Reacts to Kanye West’s ‘Famous’: ‘I Worked My F–king Ass Off’

Amber Rose wants the universe—and any other universes that may or may not be out there—to know that Kanye West did not make her famous. “The misconception—and I still hear this seven years later, to this day—is, ‘You’re only famous for Kanye,'” she told The Daily Beast. Though she acknowledges that she rose to fame via West, she said that changed once she hit celebrity status.

“Initially, absolutely,” she said. “In 2009, when they’re like, ‘Amber Rose—Kanye’s girlfriend,’ I was like, ‘OK, that’s pretty accurate. That’s what it is.’ But I didn’t ask to be famous, and I didn’t even talk or do interviews for two years, because I thought, ‘I don’t want this. I’m not famous.’”

The word famous has been in the news lots of late, thanks to Rose’s, uh, famous ex West, whose music video (sorry, “visual,” which is apparently what we’re calling music videos these days) for the song “Famous” featured a bunch of celebrities naked in a bed together, including Rose, West, and West’s wife, Kim Kardashian. Though West only outright says he made one person in the video—Taylor Swift—famous, the video implies that others, such as Rose, were made famous by his hand. (“I made that bitch famous,” he raps of Swift.)

Rose says her fame was something she didn’t choose, but wound up embracing, which seems like a bit of a white lie, but—OK. “Over time, with going out in public, I realized it would never go away, so I didn’t have any choice but to progress,” she said. “Everything I’ve done since then is my own doing, and I’ve worked my fucking ass off for everything I have.”

That being said, she finds it annoying that West himself doesn’t tip his hat to those who brought him to stardom. “Wendy Williams put Charlamagne on. Jay Z put Kanye on! But they don’t do that to men, and they always want to diminish my accomplishments and put them on someone else when I work really hard.” Mic down, Rose.