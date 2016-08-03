Amber Rose Looks Totally Unrecognizable with Dark Hair and Blue Contacts

Amber Rose usually steps out with a platinum-blonde buzz cut, but yesterday she posted two shots of herself dolled up for her new talk show, “The Amber Rose Show,” and she looks like a totally different person. With makeup by Priscilla Ono and hair by Tony Medina, Rose looked super glam—and if we saw her on the street, we’re not sure we’d recognize her.

She’s no stranger to a wig, or a pair of colored contact lenses, or a completely different take on her usual makeup, but all three together made for a particularly stunning new look. Though this show won’t air until Friday at 8 p.m. EST, we can bet that her upcoming guests, Marlon Wayans and Kandi Burress, were surprised by her makeover.

Her show has delivered on her promise to put it all out there in the open. As she told E! News, “It’s very sex-positive. We don’t hold anything back.” With segments such as “Sex Questions with Tyson [Beckford]” (“What time of day do you like it? … Your favorite position?”) and “What’s Really Crazy” (in which T.I. and Rose discuss the wildest places they’ve ever had sex), she has held it down on the sex-positive front, being sure to go pretty much anywhere she wants. And on Friday, you can watch her do so in a brunette wig. Win-win.