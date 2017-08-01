Why Amber Rose Is Considering Breast Reduction Surgery

Following in the footsteps of stars like Ariel Winter, Drew Barrymore, and Queen Latifah, Amber Rose is considering a breast reduction surgery. Tired of her “stupid heavy” boobs, the 33-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to ask her 15.8 million followers for advice.

In the caption, Rose detailed her grievances with her large chest—notably, a sore back and that she always feels forced to wear a heavy-duty bra to make sure she has enough support.

“I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction this year 😩 my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she wrote.

The former model also opened up about her fears about undergoing the life-altering surgery. Understandably, Rose is worried about scarring—particularly lollipop scars, a typical breast reduction effect caused by vertical surgical incisions from the bottom of the nipple to the bottom of the breast.

Along with asking her followers for input about the surgery’s pros and cons, Rose also shut down any rumors that her breasts are fake, meaning that she can’t consider some types of surgeries that women with implants can.

“I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…. any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?” she wrote. “And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples 😔 tell me about ur experiences.”

Rose’s followers responded by sharing their own diverse experiences and advice, including breast reduction stories, plastic surgeon recommendations, and some who urged her to leave her breasts as-is and try back exercises to alleviate the pain. While it goes without saying that breasts are beautiful in every color, shape, and size, the number-one priority is health and comfort. So whatever Rose decides, we’re behind her.