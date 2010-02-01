Amber Le Bon Graces Cover of Tatler, and 8 More Rock Star Kids Turned Models

You know what they say: like mother, like daughter — especially when it comes to the child of British supermodel Yasmin Le Bon and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Amber Le Bon will model for the March issue of Tatler magazine, gracing the British glossy’s cover.

This may be her first cover, but its not the 20-year-olds first foray into fashion. After signing with Models 1 (the same agency that represents her mother, Linda Evangelista, and Agyness Deyn), Le Bon posed for both River Island and Myla. She’s even walked for Chanel; at two and a half years old, Amber accompanied her mother down the runway dressed in a pink bunny costume.

She might have a famous bloodline, but dont expect Ms. Le Bon to rest on her parents laurels as she carves out a career of her own. “I don’t really see myself as a socialite or as a child of someone, she says. I’d rather be working than going to fashion parties all the time. Being put in a group, I hate that. I don’t think anyone likes it. Everyone just wants to be their own person.”

Amber Le Bon isn’t the only model with a rock star pedigree. Check out these famous daughters who are popping up in magazines and on runways everywhere.

Elizabeth Jagger The daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, Elizabeth Jagger is the face of the Spanish line Mango as well as Marks & Spencer.

Georgia May Jagger Elizabeth Jagger’s little sister Georgia May is following in big sis’ footsteps, posing for Hudson and Versace.

Alexandra and Theodora Richards Alexandra and Theodora (shown here modeling for French Connection) are the daughters of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and model Patti Hansen.

Daisy Lowe Gavin Rossdales daughter is well on her way to a standout career — the 20-year-old has already been the face of Marc by Marc Jacobs, Pringle of Scotland, and Anna Sui.

Peaches Geldof The daughter of Boomtown Rats Bob Geldof, Peaches has been photographed for Agent Provocateur (alongside Daisy Lowe) and is the new face of Dotti, an Australian chain.

Riley Keough The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley (yes, shes Elvis granddaughter) has posed in ads for David Yurman and Dior and walked for Victoria’s Secret during the chain’s annual show.

