Amber Just Revealed She’s Being ‘Threatened’ by Johnny’s Fans—They ‘Want to Kill Me’

A hard reality. Amber Heard’s testimony revealed how Johnny Depp’s defamation trial affected her. The Aquaman star confessed that the trial is taking a toll on her mental health as Johnny’s fans are constantly harassing her.

Amber returned to the stand on May 26, 2022, and she didn’t hold back on how the trial was affecting her. “Every single day, I have to relive the trauma. Perhaps it’s easy to forget that, but I’m a human being,” she said through tears. “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I’ve lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that. Johnny threatened — promised me — that if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day that I lived.” Amber also mentioned her baby in another testimony where she said that she wanted to move on. “I want to move on with my life. I have a baby,” she said on May 17, 2022. “I have to move on. I want to move on, and I want Johnny to move on too.”

The testimony comes a day after Johnny took to the stand and called out Amber’s claims as false. “No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us,” Johnny testified. “But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out.” He echoed the same sentiments as Amber, “This is not easy for any of us. I know that. No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth. And I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.”

The same day that Johnny returned to the stand, Johnny’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss was also called to testify. Johnny’s team brought the British supermodel in via video after Amber brought up an alleged rumor in her testimony that Johnny pushed Kate down a flight of stairs while they were dating in the 90s. The actress alluded to the incident with the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the ex-model when she brought up an instance where Johnny was allegedly trying to push her sister in the same fashion.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did,” Kate said in her testimony. “There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” the model said under oath. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard started on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, VA. He is suing his ex-wife Amber for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 about her experiences with domestic abuse. Although she did not name any names in the piece, Johnny claimed that he lost his acting jobs after readers speculated that the article was about him. The trial is expected to end before Memorial Day weekend.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.