Amber Just Responded to Claims She Pooped in Johnny’s Bed After He ‘Attacked’ Her—’It’s Disgusting’

An unfortunate accident. Amber Heard denied that she pooped on Johnny Depp’s bed in the defamation trial against her. Amber stood on the stand on May 16, 2022, after a week-long break to tell her side of the story of the alleged prank.

“First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what a grown woman does. I was not also in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart,” she explained. “I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love. I knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time. And I don’t think that’s funny. Period. It’s disgusting.”

Johnny’s executive chauffer and security guard Starling Jenkins III testified in court on April 28, 2022, where he recalled an alleged incident where Amber pranking her then-husband before going to Coachella in April 2016. The chauffer testified that, when he went to get Amber’s luggage from her room, he found the defecation and “had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’s bed.” Starling claimed that Amber called the incident “a horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

Johnny explained the discovery in his testimony on April 28, 2022. “I had gone to Mr. [security guard Sean] Bett and said, ‘She’s at Coachella. I think it’s a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,’ especially things that were precious to me,” the 21 Jump Street star recalled. “And he said, ‘I don’t think now’s a good time to go.’ And I thought, ‘It’s the perfect time. She’s not going to be home for two days. Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter.”

Amber allegedly blamed the pooping incident on their dog who ate Johnny’s weed, which resulted in bowel issues. However, he denied that it would be human feces since it was “so outside, so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.” The two owned Yorkshire Terriers who average about four pounds. “I lived with those dogs,” Depp said. “I picked up their funk. It was not the dogs.”

The defamation trial against Amber Heard began on April 11, 2022, two years after Johnny sued his ex-wife for writing an op-ed in the Washington Post that described domestic abuse. Johnny claimed that the op-ed had cost him his roles such as his Pirates of the Caribbean role and is sueing Amber for $50 million. Many of Johnny’s exes have reacted to the allegations such as Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis and Jennifer Grey.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.