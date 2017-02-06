Amber Heard Makeup-Free Is an Actual Revelation

Amber Heard has the most beautiful face in all the land, according to the ancient Greeks and a plastic surgeon. So it stands to reason that even without being graced with foundation, concealer, lip liner, lipstick, eye liner, eyeshadow, blush, and finishing powder, she still looks gorgeous. Even, possibly, more gorgeous. Just runnin’ errands and livin’ life, carrying a cardboard box like a plebeian and possibly working out (sup, sheer-paneled leggings) or possibly just looking ~sporty~ in the heart of L.A., no makeup in sight.

Not a stitch.

Last time we checked, skipping the makeup for a day of errands is not exactly a revelation, but when you’re Amber Heard and you’re finally free of Johnny Depp and you look this good, it actually is. Amber Heard sans makeup: A revelation. Just one more thing we can possibly say on the subject: 🙌. OK, we’re done here.