A Forensic Expert Says Those Damning Texts in the Amber Heard–Johnny Depp Divorce Saga Are Real

In the two weeks since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce went public, things have turned really, really ugly. Late last week the case reached fever pitch when damning new text messages were published by “Entertainment Tonight” that are allegedly between Heard and Depp’s assistant, Stephen Deuters, and spell out a damning history of abuse dating back to May 2014 between Depp and Heard. At the time, “ET” wasn’t able to verify the authenticity of the texts; however, forensic experts are now weighing in with the opinion that the messages are legitimate.

According to People, a computer forensic consultant authenticated the May 25, 2014, time stamp on the text exchange and confirmed that none of the messages have been altered.

“On Sunday, June 5, 2016, I was asked to examine iPhone backups of Amber Heard. It was her normal routine to sync her iPhone on the computer,” Kevin Cohen, the forensic consultant, apparently says in the signed document. “I forensically imaged and examined the device containing Ms. Heard’s iPhone backups, and I conclude that the backups are authentic.”

In one of the texts, Deuters and Heard talk about flying out a doctor to visit Depp in Boston, where he was filming “Black Mass” at the time, and the name of a famous L.A. addiction specialist was mentioned. TMZ reports that Deuters continues to deny that the texts are authentic or that he ever said Depp physically abused Heard.