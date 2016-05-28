Everything We Know (So Far) About Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s Ugly Divorce

It has been a horrible week for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. First, Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp on Monday, the day after the two officially separated after a year of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They inexplicably have no prenup, and she’s obviously seeking spousal support from the former heartthrob, who is reportedly worth $400 million. Amid swirling rumors of drug abuse, Depp—who has been turning up looking quite worse for the wear of late—was also slapped with a restraining order yesterday, after it came out that the May 22 separation was, at least in part, allegedly due to domestic violence dispute. Yesterday, a somber Heard appeared in court with a clearly bruised cheekbone and broke down weeping in the car afterward. And on top of it all, Depp’s mother, Betty Sue Palmer, died after a long illness two days before the separation.

The restraining order, which was granted by a Los Angeles judge and requires Depp to remain 100 yards away from Heard, was issued as a result of accusations from Heard, who said Depp had been abusive many times over the course of their relationship. According to The Guardian, the final straw was when Depp “violently attacked” Heard last Saturday night in their three-unit Los Angeles penthouse apartment, Heard’s court papers allege. Photographic evidence included Heard’s bruised face, along with broken bottles, picture frames and glass all over the floor.

According to court documents, a fight between the two turned physical after Depp “began obsessing over something that wasn’t true” and “became extremely angry”; then he “wound up [his] arm like a baseball pitcher” and hurled Heard’s cellphone at her face “with extreme force.” As she cried and held her face, she alleges that “he then forcibly pulled back my hair as I attempted to stand on the sofa” and “continued screaming at me, pulling my hair, striking me and violently grabbing my face.” After Heard’s friend Raquel Pennington came into the apartment, Depp “picked up the magnum size bottle of wine he had been drinking out of, and he started swinging it around, smashing everything he could,” according to her statement.

Pennington submitted a statement to the court as well, alleging that Depp used the wine bottle “like a baseball bat.” Heard claims that another witness, her friend iO Tillett Wright, was on the phone with her before Depp threw the phone at her face, Page Six reports. “Johnny ripped the cell from my hand and began screaming profanities and insults at iO,” Heard stated in the papers. “I heard iO yell at me to get out of the house.” Though “Johnny then grabbed the cellphone” and threw it at her face, and Wright called 911, Depp was gone by the time they arrived, Heard didn’t want to give a statement, and an LAPD spokesperson told The Post that there were no visible indications of domestic violence.

Depp’s lawyers contend that Heard “is attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse,” according to counter-documents; Depp was “unable to attend the hearing on this matter and has not heard Amber’s specific allegations against him,” they assert.

A Depp rep told People on Thursday, “Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life. Hopefully, the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly.”

Court papers also document other similar altercations in the past six months. On April 22, Heard’s birthday, Depp allegedly threw a bottle of champagne (also magnum-sized) against a wall and a wine glass at Heard; after that, he seized her by the hair and threw her on the floor. After that, the pair reportedly didn’t see each other for a month; the next time they saw each other was May 21, which is when the alleged cellphone-flinging happened.

“During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me,” Heard said in the documents. “I endured excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse from Johnny, which has included angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults to me whenever I questioned his authority or disagreed with him.”

Heard also addressed Depp’s alleged drug use. “Johnny has a long-held and widely-acknowledged public and private history of drug and alcohol abuse,” she said. “He has a short fuse. He is often paranoid and his temper is exceptionally scary for me as it has proven many times to be physically dangerous and/or life threatening to me.”

A judge ruled that Heard may stay in the L.A. penthouse, but she doesn’t get to keep their Range Rover, and Depp is allowed access to her Yorkshire terrier, Pistol, according to Page Six. Heard also wanted Depp to attend anger-management classes and shell out $50,000 a month for legal expenses; both of these demands were denied. Bizarrely, Heard claims her total assets are only $25,000, which seems … wrong.

A seriously disturbing video shows Heard leaving the courthouse in L.A. Friday dressed in black and looking deeply distraught. Afterward, paps took photographs of the actress weeping in the backseat of a car. As of now, it’s a case of he-said, she-said—but it’s definitely a particularly scary and upsetting one. Page Six reports that the marriage was unstable from its inception, and it seems as though the couple tried to make their one-year marriage work for about a year too long, sources say. “Their relationship turned sour almost immediately. She’s really young and affected by the industry and ‘the scene’ at times,” a source told the publication, adding, “Don’t get me wrong; she’s a cool chick, but Johnny doesn’t tolerate that.” A serious case of he-said, she-said, indeed, with the additional spark of the media to start the inferno of gossip: Sadly, it’s pretty much guaranteed that we’ll be seeing much more about this soon.