Amber Heard & Her New Girlfriend Are So Serious, They’re Quarantining Together

At least someone found love in quarantine. Amber Heard is dating girlfriend Bianca Butti after her divorce from Johnny Depp, and we wish their romance the best. According to People, Heard and Butti have been dating for the past “few months” as her legal battles with her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2016, continue.

But who is this Bianca Butti, you ask? Well, Heard’s new girlfriend also works in Hollywood. She’s a cinematographer who’s worked on shows, such as Love & Hip Hop and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, as well as several feature films, according to her IMDB. Butti is also an actress (she starred in 2013’s Hank and Asha), a writer and director (she wrote and directed 2013’s The Proprietor) as well as a film producer. It’s unclear how Butti and Heard met, but from the looks of their careers, they have a lot in common.

Since the worldwide health crisis, Heard and Butti have spent a lot more time together. On March 24, the two were seen flower shopping in Los Angeles. Heard even posted an Instagram video (which fans assume was taken by Butti) where she remarked about how her “organic garden” has kept her busy during the pandemic.

“For our French toast this morning? Okay, I’ve got rosemary and [oranges],” the Aquaman star said as she picked some low-hanging fruit from branches. Butti could be heard laughing behind the camera. The two were also seen shopping for groceries earlier this month. The photos showed them holding hands as they walked to their car.

Heard and Butti’s romance comes amid her defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. After she finalized her divorce with Depp in 2016, Heard dated Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk for a couple years. The two split in 2018. Now, Heard is onto a new romance, and we couldn’t be happier for her.