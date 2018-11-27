Amber Heard Claps Back at Claims She Had a ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ in a Braless Outfit

We’ll say it louder for the people in the back: There’s nothing wrong with women showing their nipples—not on Instagram, not on the red carpet and not in paparazzi shots. Amber Heard reminded us of that when she clapped back at a recent headline claiming she had a “wardrobe malfunction” in a braless outfit.

The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to a Daily Mail article accusing her of having a wardrobe malfunction because her nipples were visible in a braless outfit, which included a white tank top underneath a black suit. “Amber Heard suffers a wardrobe malfunction as she goes braless beneath white tank top as she touches down for Aquaman London premiere,” the headline read.

Not having it, Heard screenshotted the article and posted it on her Twitter, with a tweet criticizing the Daily Mail and other news outlets for suggesting that there’s something wrong with a woman’s nipples showing. The actor also pointed out the double standard when it comes to men who show their nipples and how it’s not viewed as a “malfunction.”

“I’m sorry, but what part of my – or any woman’s – nipples a “malfunction” ? Come on, do we really need to remind “journalists” that if it is okay for a man then the same should apply for a woman? #notamalfunction #choice,” Heard tweeted.

Heard is far from the first celebrity who has called out the media’s shaming toward women’s nipples. (Kendall Jenner and Chelsea Handler have also taken a stand.) And heard definitely won’t be the last.