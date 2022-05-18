Amber Heard Is Both ‘Mom & Dad’ to Her Daughter—Here’s What She’s Said About Baby Oonagh During Her Trial

A first mention. Amber Heard’s baby was talked about during her mother’s defamation trial with Johnny Depp. Amber has been quiet about her daughter since her birth, but the Aquaman star brought her up in a surprising way.

During her testimony on May 17, 2022, Amber said, “I want to move on with my life. I have a baby. I have to move on. I want to move on, and I want Johnny to move on too.” This is the first public mention of her child who was born on April 8, 2021. Amber announced her child’s birth in an Instagram post on July 2021.

Amber Heard was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017. Following their divorce, The Stand actress wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 about her experiences with domestic abuse. Although she did not mention a name in the article, the public speculated that she was referring to her ex-husband Johnny. Johnny sued Amber in 2019 for defamation, claiming that the op-ed article ruined his career and took away his acting opportunities, as well as his long-standing role in Pirates of the Caribbean. Their trial began on April 8, 2022, in Fairfax, VA, and, at the time of this article’s publication, is still continuing until the end of May 2022.

Who is Amber Heard’s baby’s father?

Amber announced the existence of her baby in an Instagram post on July 2021. In her caption, she said, “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

She also stated that she wants privacy for her little one. “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she continued. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

It is not known who the father of the baby is. Amber had Oonagh via surrogate pregnancy, but the Danish Girl actress said that she is both the “mom and dad” to her baby in an Instagram post of her holding her baby in front of a laptop.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.