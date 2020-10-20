Amazon’s New Holiday Sale Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Deals You Can Already Score

Scroll To See More Images

Now that Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is over, it’s safe to say that we’ve officially entered the holiday shopping season. Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a month away, but Amazon’s brand new Holiday Dash event is giving us a really good excuse to score on some deals on home decor, beauty, fashion, electronics, and the list goes on. Yes, Black Friday is still on for this year (one of the only things that haven’t been canceled due to the pandemic, apparently) but now you can get ahead of your holiday shopping before the actual madness begins with these early steals.

Basically, the e-tailer is giving us an opportunity to save big so we don’t end up waiting until the very last second to find gifts for everyone ahead of the holiday hustle—or, you know, just treat yourself to some new gifts for you and only you while they’re discounted. So here’s the deal: from now through the end of the year, Amazon will be dropping daily deals with steeply reduced prices for a limited time (though some will be marked down for an extended period of time), on a huge selection of items from both small business owners and top brands. Unlike Prime Day, the Deal Dash sales will be available to everyone—not just Amazon Prime members. But frankly, if you’re not already a member, we seriously recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial—trust us, you’ll love it. Scroll through below to check some of my favorite scores worthy of the spotlight.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Adidas Court Side Tennis Shoes

Select Adidas sneakers are marked down 15 percent at the moment.

Belei Charcoal Balancing Face Mask

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 25 percent off their in-house skincare line, Belei.

Buydeem Stainless Steel Retro Toaster

Um, this toaster could literally not be cuter if it tried and it’s basically half off rn.

Arishine Magnetic Eyelashes

These ridiculously easy to apply false lashes are marked down over 30 percent right now. Stock up while they’re on sale.

Long Bay Fuzzy Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers

‘Tis the season to treat yourself to a new pair of fuzzy slippers (especially when they’re 15 percent off).

Amazon Brand Alva Modern Dining Chair

Amazon is offering discounts up to up to 15 percent on select home decor and furniture, including this chic, midcentury-modern-inspired chair. I’m in love with the nude pink hue on this beauty.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Hair Serum

This damage-repairing and growth-boosting hair serum is 25% off.

Michael Kors Layton Watch

Save up to 36 percent right now on some of Michael Kor’s top-selling watches.

Weighted Idea Adult Weighted Blanket

It’s cuffing season, so why not cuddle (whether solo or with your S.O.) with an extra comforting weighted blanket while it’s reduced in price?