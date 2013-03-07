Amazon’s New Fashion Push Launches Today With Online Store Dedicated to 10 Crosby Derek Lam

Online behemoth Amazon is furthering its push into the world of fashion with an online store dedicated to the sale of 10 Crosby, Derek Lam’s contemporary line, that launched today. It’s a first for Amazon, which sells clothes and shoes, but has never entered the monobrand e-tailing business. According to WWD, the move marks the beginning stages of a setup that will involve Amazon creating and managing online stores for fashion labels using its staggeringly vast resources.

What this means for shoppers: While we know Amazon is a one-stop hub for pretty much everything a person could want—including books, music, and apparel—it hasn’t yet broken serious fashion ground. At the moment, Amazon Fashion is a subset of the site where shoppers can browse clothes, shoes, and accessories from across a wide variety of mid-level brands (Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade, and Rampage, to name a few) but they’re all jumbled together in a format that’s similar to sites like Zappos and 6pm.

Offering specific labels the chance to set up exclusive e-stores is equally beneficial to shoppers and brands: It’ll bring household awareness to the masses who might not be plugged in to labels such as 10 Crosby, while it’ll offer labels with strong fashion cache the chance to reach a massive new audience.

Whether the typical Amazon shopper will take to the merchandise, however, remains to be seen. Unlike Amazon’s unbeatable prices on books and music, these items are full-price ($495 for a 10 Crosby romper, $295 for a short-sleeve chambray button-down, for example.) New customers might think the prices are excessive, while fans of the brand have no incentive to buy it via Amazon.

Still, it’s a smart move for Amazon, since the company is serious about furthering its commitment to fashion, recently leasing a 40,000-square-foot space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, that will serve as a photo studio, and it aired its first TV spot dedicated to fashion this week, reported WWD.

“When we think of what’s next, we think of ourselves,” Cathy Beaudoin, president of Amazon Fashion, told WWD. “We want to raise our own bar for presentation and innovation around the shopping experience, and partnerships like this one that elevate the whole experience give her content that she might not have [received] otherwise, and immerse and shop the brand in a way that she can’t today.”

Check out the 10 Crosby e-store on Amazon—it’s chock full of extras, including a behind-the-scenes video with Lam, lookbooks, and designer’s picks—and let us know: Are you going to start using Amazon as a serious shopping destination?