Amazon’s Black Friday Sale is The Perfect Excuse to Give Your Home a Makeover

Black Friday is one annual shopping event that seems to start earlier and earlier each year. Aside from Amazon’s massive Prime Day event during the summer, their Black Friday deals offer budget-loving shoppers to score rare deals throughout all of their merchandise categories — and really, what can’t you buy on Amazon these days, am I right? While beauty, fashion, smart home, and yes, just about anything else you can think in are likely to be trickling in at any moment, Amazon’s Black Friday home deals for 2019 (they’re calling the pre-Black Friday sale “Happy HoliDeals”) are already live and eagerly waiting for you to shop them. From pricey smart home and Alexa-enabled gadgets like Echo Dot, to luxe home decor staples like area rugs and strikingly realistic-looking artificial plants that will fool your green-nose friends, these stellar discounts are the perfect excuse for you to give your space that much needed makeover ahead of the holiday season (because, you know, you want to impress your endearingly judge-y relatives who will be in town for Thanksgiving) and of course, the new year.

We all know that Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping service is one such perk that’s made us a collectively spoiled shopping culture when it comes to our expectations. But really, with Thanksgiving less than a month away, the expedited shipping option is frankly, a godsend because you’re pretty much guaranteed to receive all of your orders on time — even when you’ve procrastinated to ~literally~, the very last second. So, if you’re looking to avoid a repeat of last year’s pre-holiday panic attack thanks to your last-minute-shopper ways, Amazon’s holiday home sale is calling your name.

nuLoom Blythe Moroccan Rug — originally $388 with 36 Percent Off

A statement rug that will match so many different home decor styles.

InstaPot V3 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker — Originally $80 With 19 Percent Off

The pressure cooker that everyone’s in love with, on discount. Stock up before the holidays!

Rivet Caden Adjustable Floor Lamp — Originally $54 With 20 Percent Off

A wallet-friendly staple for mid-century modern lovers.

KitchenAid Classic Head Stand Mixer — originally $332 With 40 Percent Off

An absolute game-changer for anyone who loves to bake.

Echo Dot 2nd Generation — Originally $150 With 30 Percent Off

It’s honestly the best time of year to stock up on smart home essentials

Rivet Mid-Century Ceramic Plant Stand — Originally $90 With 15 Percent Off

The planter your plant deserves to live in.

