This Simple $22 Wrap Dress From Amazon Looks So Chic & Shoppers Say It’s ‘Extremely Flattering’

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that you can’t go wrong buying yourself a wrap dress. There’s no style quite as flattering as this type—it cinches at the waist, can be tightened to your liking and always comes in with an adorable v-neck. However, it is kinda hard to find one that’ll suit your style among the many, many options available from every storefront. But Amazon shoppers are convinced they’ve found one that’s perfect for the warm seasons, and are dubbing it “Summer’s Little Black Dress.”

The $22 cap-sleeve style is everything you’d hope: affordable, cute and versatile. This wrap-dress comes in a whopping 18 different colorways and patterns, and looks so much more expensive than it actually is. More than 1,500 shoppers have given the number a perfect rating thanks to how comfortable and stylish it is.

“I took a chance on this as a good work dress,” explained one reviewer. “It’s extremely flattering. I got many compliments on it. It’s easy to care for, and I’m going to buy other colors!”

Now that’s what we call a smart and savvy shopper. It’s never not a. good idea to stock up on a style that you love, especially when it comes in so many versatile patterns. The soft draped dress is designed to fit through your chest and waist and then flare out at your hips. It creates a subtle A-line shape that shoppers “feel good in” no matter what.

This is the kind of style you can wear on picnics, dates or work outings. It’s lightweight, yet structured enough so that you don’t have to worry about a gust of wind blowing it up.

“Love this dress so much! It’s very comfy casual but you can make it dressy/sexy with your accessories,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Wore it for a casual family picture and got so many compliments on it!”

With all of these pattern options, the possibilities are endless. This red poppy print is so feminine and cute, it’d be perfect for an afternoon date or picnic at the park. You could dress it up with a pair of heels as seen on the model, or you could make it a bit more casual with whatever sneakers you have on hand. Just imagine how adorable your fav pair of New Balances would look with this.

Wear this dress to whatever semi-dressy occasion you have on the calendar: It’d look amazing at birthday parties, bridal brunches, baby showers and even graduation ceremonies.

“This is the dress I’ve been hoping for for spring things,” wrote one reviewer. “IT IS SO FLATTERING. Perfect coverage up top but not matronly, great length, nice material. The color pops and it’s just a happy dress. Enough give and stretch to feel comfortable in for summer weather.”

It comes in sizes XS to XL, but the tie-waist makes it even more customizable to your body and its unique shape. You can tie it as tight or as loose as you want. Heck, you could even wear it like a short-sleeved cardigan if you were really feeling like it!

It’s nearly impossible to find a flattering and cute dress for under $50, better yet starting at just $22, so we’re scooping up as many styles as possible. At a price this good, why not?!