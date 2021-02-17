Alexa, Grab My Wallet — Amazon’s Surprise Winter Sale Is On Now

Scroll To See More Images

Now that we’re inching our way closer and closer to spring (and I’m so ready for it), that means the winter sale season has officially begun. Nordstrom already kicked off its sitewide end-of-the-season deals, and — surprise! — Amazon’s followed suit, launching their own winter sale. Usually, Amazon launches a few smaller seasonal sales throughout the year (and saves the huge scores for their annual Prime Day event and of course, Black Friday month), but this Amazon’s BIG Winter sale for 2021 is chock-full of drool-worthy deals that, frankly, I usually don’t see until we reach the very end of the year — though I’m certainly not complaining about the shift.

While you’d expect traditional wintery items like fuzzy blankets, down puffer jackets, and other cold-weather essentials (and there are deals on these items as well) to get marked down during a winter sale, Amazon’s assortment of deals expands across a large variety of merchandise categories they have on offer (which, yes, is just about everything) including chic home decor staples, pricy kitchen gadgets, smart home electronics, luxe scented candles galore.

If you’ve been sitting on those gift cards you got gifted over the holidays or simply looking to refresh your apartment for new season’s now’s a great time to get some guilt-free shopping done, y’all. There are even some beauty deals to score right now. The BIG Winter Sale is going on now, and since there’s no word from Amazon (mums the word, I guess?) on how long it’ll be live for, we’re thinking it’s best to hurry before the stock sells out.

nuLoom Moroccan Blythe Area Rug

Take up to 60 percent off select rugs right now, including this chic, best-selling Morrocan rug which is more than half off.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker

This game-changing coffee maker makes staying caffeine so much easier, and it’s almost 30 percent off at the moment.

Laura Ashley Home Floral Bedding Set

I basically ~live~ for Laura Ashley’s vintage-inspired floral bed sheets, and right now they’re basically half off. Excuse me while I add to my cart.

Dash Electric Butter Sprayer

Do I need an electric butter spray for my popcorn and toast? Probably not. Do I want it in my life ASAP, absolutely yes.

Poo-Pourri Spray

While it’s not exactly luxe, this top-rated bathroom spray is definitely an essential, so why not stock up while it’s on sale?

Hamilton Beach Digital Air Fryer

If you don’t already own an air fryer in your kitchen lineup, you’re missing out big time. Invest in one now while it’s 20 percent off. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

nau Age Renewal Face Cream

While it’s not an official sale item, you can take 15 percent off this anti-aging facial oil when you apply the coupon.