This $12 TikTok-Viral Gadget ‘Cuts Through Watermelon Like Butter’ In ‘Record Time’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally getting warmer out and we can’t stop dreaming about the endless picnics in the park that we’re about to embark on. Basking in dainty Reformation dresses, munching on summer-ready snacks and sipping on fruity libations—what could be better? But when it comes to setting a menu, a typical potato salad and mimosas aren’t anything new. Hit refresh on your seasonal classics with the help of one supremely beloved TikTok-viral gadget.

Watermelon is one of the most difficult fruits to cut, but it doesn’t have to be. Yueshico’s Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer cubes fruit for you in seconds. Once you carve through the thick rind, whip out your slicer, push it into the fruit and voila—perfectly cubed watermelon.

It’s physically taxing to cut this juicy fruit, but it’s also a bit risky, since you have to use a big, sharp knife. The Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer, however, ensures that you won’t nick your fingers while dicing the watermelon. There aren’t any sharp edges on the tool, making it great for all ages.

“Cuts through watermelon like butter!!! Must-have for any watermelon lover!” raved one Amazon reviewer who gave it a perfect five-star rating.

We’re predicting watermelon, cucumber and feta salad, watermelon juice and watermelon mint mojitos for a fresh take on your typical summer picnic spread. Yueshico’s $12 Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer is here to make prep a billion times easier, saving you so much time and energy.

Cleanup just got a whole lot easier, too. The stainless steel gadget does all the work for you, minus juice dripping all over the counter and your hands. You won’t have to scrub cutting boards or wash knives when you use the fruit hack.

“This is a game changer. It makes cutting watermelon so much easier and so much faster,” wrote one reviewer.

Even if you’re not making a delicious cold salad or frozen cocktail, the slicer cuts watermelon into uniformly sized cubes. It’s great for plain watermelon pieces in any fruit salad or by itself on a chic fruit platter.

“This was easy to do and got the job of cutting my watermelon away from the rind!” wrote another shopper. “I just quartered the melon then scooped it out in record time!”

Kick your feet up and enjoy a sweet glass of fresh watermelon juice this summer thanks to Yueshico’s Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer. You won’t even have to break a sweat to make it.