Amazon Now Sells Limited Edition Fashion Collections Designed by Street Style Influencers

Scroll To See More Images

Clearly, Amazon is staying on track with their goal of becoming a bona-fide fashion e-tailer, as evidenced by their latest shopping experience innovation, The Drop. The Drop is an Amazon Store Front offering limited-edition capsule collections with on-trend apparel designed by influencers and Instagram-famous street style stars from around the world. The Drop is available for all Amazon costumers to shop –whether you have a Prime membership or not. However, the way it works is semi non-traditional compared to other online retailers. Essentially, if you want to shop these “drops,” you’ll need to head The Drop’s homepage to register for text notifications, which will notify you when a new collection has gone live, including a link to shop the collection.

This is important factor, because each collection is only live and shoppable for 30 hours at a time, making the each item super exclusive, and therefore prone to selling out before the 30 hour mark is even met. The Drop is also embracing eco-friendly fashion practices–each piece is made for you when you order it in order to cut down on waste.

While you’re able to view information and sign-up for text updates on desktop, once a collection is live, if you want to view the actual pieces, the prices, and purchase them, you’ll need to do so on your phone because this feature is only available on Amazon’s app or mobile. We did some investigating and it appears the price points are surprisingly affordable —especially given the hyper-exclusivity.

Today’s drop is a collab with fashion blogger Paola Alberdi of Blank Itinerary. Her collection is chock-full of street-style-inspired staples and office-appropriate looks elevated by fashion-forward details and on-trend colorways and prints, including a bubblegum-pink short suit and a polka-dot blouse with charming ruffle detail. Price points range from $34.90-$54.90. You can sign up to stay in the know here.

In addition to influencer-designed limited-edition collection, Amazon will also offer a permanent collection of trendsetter-approved pieces in their Staples by The Drop collection. Future trendsetters that are confirmed to be launching collection in the near future include Emi Suzuki, Sierra Furtado, Leonie Hanne and Patricia Bright. You can also stray up-to-date with The Drop through by following them on Instagram @AmazonTheDrop.

We’ll have to wait anxiously for the next collection to drop to see if the price points will be just as affordable, but we’re fairly confident the pieces will remain in the reasonable range.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.