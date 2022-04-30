Shoppers Say This $30 Tennis Dress on Amazon Is Better Than The Expensive Versions: ‘Flattered Me in Places Where I Needed Most’

Scroll To See More Images

IDK about you but I just don’t feel comfortable wearing dresses in any way, shape, or form if I don’t have some sort of spandex or biker shorts under them. I’ve essentially lived in New York City way too long and it’s taught me that warmer weather can bring some unexpected wind storms that can throw a serious wrench in your dress plans. But instead of wearing tons of separates each time I go out, fashion is finally evolving and giving us functional pieces that are totally cute and comfortable. The tennis dress is one such item that TikTok (and the rest of the world) can’t get enough of, and it’s easy to see why. Brands like Abercrombie have viral workout dresses that are uber-popular but cost $50 plus. But, I found a workout dress on Amazon with stellar reviews and a much more affordable price tag, so I’ve got to share it with you all.

This is the ultimate summer dress. On the surface, it’s a spaghetti strap stretchy dress that contours to your body shape and still lets you breathe when the temperature outside skyrockets. But underneath the outer dress appearance, it’s like wearing a unitard, complete with built-in shorts that hide under the flouncy skirt. The result is ultimate coverage and protection while still being cute AF by rocking a lil skirt and not having to worry about flashing someone throughout your day. Sign me up!

Indigo Tennis Dress

The Ewedoos tennis dress is everything you’d want in a versatile summer staple—flattering, flexible and comfortable—and it starts at just $30. Considering some workout dresses on the market ring in for close to $100, I’m considering this a bonafide steal.

The best thing about this dress is that it comes in a few different colorways , so you can grab a few or just secure the bag on your favorite one. It comes in black, white, mauve, and indigo.

Black Tennis Dress

This dress is so flexible and not only has built-in shorts underneath as mentioned above but also features a removable bra that takes it from a functional and supportive workout dress to a dress you’ll look stylish in all day. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to bring a purse out wherever they go, the secret pockets in the shorts are a life-saver. They’re just the right size to stash your cell phone and credit cards.

White Tennis Dress

Since this dress is made from 83 percent nylon and 17 percent spandex, it has just the right amount of stretch that allows the fabric to form-fit to your body. One shopper wrote,

“I absolutely love this dress. I’m big busted and apple-shaped yet it made me look curvy but flattered me in places where I needed most.” Another shopper agreed, and said, “this dress flows nicely and the bodysuit legs stay in place.’

Throw on your favorite button-down or jean jacket and sneakers and you’ve got the perfect going-out look. “The fabric is soft and super comfy,” wrote one shopper. “I’m in love with this dress. I wore it all day with sneakers and I felt cute and confident.”

The moisture-wicking fabric and adjustable bra straps just add to the customized fit you can get with this dress and is perfect for people who get sweaty. “I love this dress,” wrote a shopper. “It is better than the brand Halara. It fits better, feels better,” they wrote.

Well IDK about you but I’m sold. The bike shorts vibe is truly here to stay and I’m not complaining about it.