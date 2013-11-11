You Can Now Receive Packages on Sunday, Thanks to Amazon and the USPS

In a move that may end up saving the U.S. Postal Service from its ultimate demise, one of America’s oldest public institutions has partnered with Amazon to offer delivery on Sundays. The service just launched this week, and is currently only available in New York City and Los Angeles, but there are plans to expand (provided it’s as successful as it’s expected to be) to cities like Phoenix, New Orleans, and Dallas starting next year.

While Sunday USPS delivery has always been a thing during the holiday season, it’s always at some exorbitant and prohibitive cost that discourages you from participating (except, of course, for those of us who wait until the last second to ship gifts, and simply have to throw down the cash to get it done). So this new partnership marks the first time the service is offered at no extra cost to the sender, which is pretty major considering that the USPS has been in financial service in recent times, even considering cutting services on Saturdays (a plan it eventually backed out of).

As of now, UPS and FedEx–two major competitors of the USPS–do not offer any Sunday delivery services. “This is a bright spot for both organizations,” Dave Clark, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide operations and customer service, told the Los Angeles Times. “Especially since the USPS is focusing on rapidly growing their package delivery operation.”

What it means: if you live in L.A. or New York and want something delivered this Sunday, you can do it as long as whatever it is you’re shipping was purchased on Amazon. This will be great come holiday time, or whenever one of your friends or family members has a birthday on Sunday.

