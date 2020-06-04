Amazon’s Upcoming Summer Sale is on Its Way to Hold You Over Until Prime Day

Scroll To See More Images

Just because Prime Day (Amazon’s annual summertime equivalent to Black Friday) has been postponed until the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, doesn’t mean the massive e-commerce giant isn’t going to start the season without plenty of sales to shop. Amazon has announced that they will be holding a major summer sale in the coming weeks to help hold you over until September. According to one of Amazon’s spokespeople, the e-tailer will be holding “The Big Style Sale,” in mid to late June, offering a slew of deals and discounts on seasonal items across both lesser-known and more established fashion labels.

The goal of the sale is “…drive excitement and jumpstart sales,” amid the economic challenges and decline in sales this season related to the pandemic. While Amazon hasn’t confirmed the official launch date for the sale, CNBC obtained an invite-only letter to retailers stating that they would be holding the style-focused sale on June 22. It’s being speculated that the summer sale will be running between seven to ten days, giving shoppers plenty of time to stock up on their favorite style pieces at a discount before the fall.

Amazon hasn’t cemented all of the details regarding sale just yet, including whether it will be open to all shoppers or exclusive to Prime members, but we do it is indeed going to happen, so mark your calendars and brace your wallets! If you don’t want to miss out on this summertime shopping extravaganza (as well as free expedited shipping and plenty of other benefits to enjoy) make sure to sign up for your free Amazon Prime trial now.

