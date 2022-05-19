Amazon Has a Secret Hub of Flowy Summer Dresses & These 10 Are a Must-Buy

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Instead of scouring multiple websites for summer fashion finds, Amazon has officially made it easier than ever by creating this secret hub of perfect summer dresses for any occasion. You can’t find this hub on the Amazon homepage; you’ll have to do some digging, which is why we’re making it easier than ever by collecting all of the Amazon flowy summer dresses that you’ll want to make sure you don’t sleep on—all in once place.

As soon as the temperatures rise above 75 degrees, I’m ready for something cool, flowy and comfortable to get me through the hottest months of the year. The best part about these summer dress styles is that they’re so versatile and easy to dress down or up. Of course, you can pair your dress with the ever-popular white sneaker, but if you’re looking to shake things up a bit, invest in a colorful sneaker, which you’re about see everywhere this season. Just take it from StyleCaster fashion writer Olivia Marcus: pick a colorful shoe that complements most of your closet or go rogue by choosing a primary color that goes against the grain of most of your closet. Either way, you can’t go wrong; you’ll just look super cute in your new flowy dress and be ultra-comfortable in your shoe choice.

Now that you’ve got the complete outfit idea in mind, here are some of the best and most affordable dresses available at Amazon right now. You’ll thank me later when you’re invited to a last-minute rooftop hang and don’t have to think twice about reaching for the perfect dress.

Knitted Halter Dress

Okay it’s not a flowy dress but bear with me; it’s just so cute. The colors on this dress practically scream summer. And even better, it’ll perfectly match your glass of frosé.

Square Neck Ruffle Mini Dress

Sometimes you want just the right amount of skin showing without having to reveal too much. This dress is perfect for hanging in the park with your friends and can easily transition to a night out. The side cuts flaunt the perfect amount of skin.

Puff Sleeve Gingham Dress

The gingham trend doesn’t seem to be leaving us any time soon, so dress like your favorite picnic blanket and take a super-cute Instagram wearing this dress to celebrate.

Ruffle Dress With Empire Waist

I’m obsessed with this pistachio color and the smocking detail on the bust extends down the waist, which means you’ll get a perfectly customized fit when you wear this dress.

Striped Print Bodycon Dress

I love a nude dress with a subtle design like this one. This dress will easily pair with combat boots, sneakers or sandals, depending on your ~vibe~ of the day. And it’s under $30 , which is basically unheard of. Scoop this one up now.

Boho Floral Dress

A flowy dress like this one allows you to just breathe, whether you’re sitting at the bar at dinner or just walking around the city with your friends. Grab a pair of bike shorts to wear underneath in case you decide to rent a bike and see the town.

Sunny Disposition Dress

During the summer I hardly go anywhere without tying my hair up. A high-neck flowy style like this one is perfect for an updo since it allows your dress to be the focal point of your look.

Ruffle Babydoll Dress

This dress comes in 12 different colors, so if you’re obsessed with the fit, definitely pick it up in a few.

Flowy Boho Birthday Dress

This A-line mini dress is perfect for any occasion and comes with the perfectly matching belt that gives the relaxed dress a shape on command.

Long Sleeve Puff Party Dress

A lightweight long-sleeve dress is an easy way to protect your arms from the sun when you’re brunching outside or going on long strolls. You’ll stay cool, cute and protected in this number.