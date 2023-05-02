Amazon Has the Cutest Lightweight Sweaters For Spring & They Start at $20

Scroll To See More Images

You might be ready for warmer temps, but the weather is definitely not on the same wavelength. One minute it’s sunny and cloudless; the next, it’s rainy and gray. We get it — it’s a challenge to figure out what to wear when dealing with unpredictable temperature changes. Before we enter the consistently warm days that late May and early June promise, it’s best to have multiple layers on hand — specifically, a lightweight spring sweater.

It’s no secret that Amazon’s fashion hub has recently become a mecca for affordable staples and standout pieces. They’ve got just about every spring sweater you can imagine — think warm yet breathable, shines by itself, and fits layers underneath. Opt for delicate open-weave cable knit and crochet fabric, fun prints, and brighter colors to transform the classic winter wardrobe staple into something more suitable for spring. And, of course, vests, cardigans, short-sleeve, boat neck, and off-the-shoulder cuts are welcome too, as a departure from chunky, winter-ready sweaters.

Our picks include a range of fabrics, sleeve lengths, colors, and sizes. Plus, all eight options are available for fast shipping if you’re a Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day trial). So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop the best spring sweaters on Amazon, all under $40.

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater

A half-zip sweater is the perfect way to showcase a tank that is not quite ready to be worn alone thanks to the cold weather.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater

As Amazon’s number one best-selling sweater, this $21 Amazon Essentials crewneck is an easy add to cart. It comes in 39 different colors and sizes 3XS through 6X.

GRAN ORIENTE Women’s Flower Pattern Long Sleeve Button-Down V-Neck Knit Cardigan

This piece screams spring with its delicate pearl buttons and floral embroidery.

GRACE KARIN Women’s Lightweight Soft Summer Puff Short Sleeve Pullover Sweater

Short puff sleeves and unique open weave detailing will keep you cool on warmer spring days, transitioning into summer.

Ninfort Lightweight Summer Cardigan

Serve “Coastal Cowgirl” vibes in this boho, beachy, oversized cardigan. Reviewers rave that the sweater is “well made,” “soft,” and “oh so light.”

Meihuida Women Crochet Vest Top

Looking for a going-out top that’ll keep you warm to and from the venue? This surprisingly sexy sweater vest will do just that.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater

“Lightweight but cozy, flattering, and true to size,” says one reviewer, “[It] washes nicely and did not shrink.” PS — this cardigan has over 11,000 five-star ratings

, as if you need an extra reason to buy it.

KIRUNDO Women’s Long SleeveCross Wrap V Neck Knit Sweater

The unique wrap front fit sold me (and over 200 other shoppers) on this sweater. BRB — buying all 11 shade RN.