Amazon's New Spring Fashion Arrivals Include Hundreds of Dresses Fit For Any Occasion—Starting at $50 & Under



Maya Gandara
by
Amazon’s New Spring Fashion Arrivals Include Hundreds of Dresses Fit For Any Occasion—Starting at $50 & Under

Amazon fashion has slowly been gaining traction across the Internet—while many of the brands the retailer carries may not have wide recognition, people are continually surprised by the level of quality, flattering designs and affordability these under-the-radar styles bring. In fact, Amazon even has an Internet-famous storefront, so you can easily shop the most viral finds.

If you’ve yet to give Amazon’s somewhat-secret hub of clothing a go, let your spring wardrobe refresh (we know you’re itching to shop) be the perfect time. Plus, Amazon just dropped pages upon pages of new fashion pieces, including hundreds of spring dresses fit for a variety of occasions. 

Whether you’re looking for casual office dresses, spring wedding guest dresses, or date night dresses, these new arrivals are mega-cute. And for some options, you can utilize Amazon’s Try Before You Buy feature, allowing you to see how the dresses look before fully committing to purchase. 

We’ve rounded up our favorite selects from Amazon’s new spring dress arrivals. Don’t fret about the lack of reviews; these new drops just arrived, so we expect glowing ratings to come eventually.

Cupshe Shirt Dress

Amazon

CUPSHE Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Button Front Shirt Dress

We can totally see this being a work outfit staplebutton-up shirt dresses
are an easy way to look put together without a ton of effort.

CUPSHE Women's 3/4 Sleeve Button Front Shirt Dress $35.99
WDIRARA Women's Floral Print

Amazon

WDIRARA Women’s Floral Print

This floral print dress
is the perfect medium between sexy and cute; the leg slit and playful daisy print is everything.

WDIRARA Women's Floral Print $26.99
Yuemengxuan Halter Dress

Amazon

Yuemengxuan Printed Halter Dress

This backless halter dress comes in seven different shades
, including a vibrant blue and green. For just $16, you can’t really go wrong.

Yuemengxuan Printed Halter Dress $15.99
Verdusa Maxi Dress

Amazon

Verdusa Split Thigh Sleeveless Maxi Dress

For those who prefer a longer dress option, it doesn’t get more comfortable than this sleeveless maxi dress
. Bonus: It also has pockets.

Verdusa Split Thigh Sleeveless Maxi Dress $29.99
CUPSHE Women's Plunging Ruffled Mini Dress

Amazon

CUPSHE Women’s Plunging Ruffled Mini Dress

This plunging neckline has date night all over it.

CUPSHE Women's Plunging Ruffled Mini Dress $29.99
Ever-Pretty Women's Ruffle Dress

Amazon

Ever-Pretty Ruffle Long Dress

Attending a spring or summer wedding this year? Amazon has plenty of more formal options, like this long ruffle dress
.

Ever-Pretty Ruffle Long Dress $52.99
