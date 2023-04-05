Amazon’s New Spring Fashion Arrivals Include Hundreds of Dresses Fit For Any Occasion—Starting at $50 & Under

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon fashion has slowly been gaining traction across the Internet—while many of the brands the retailer carries may not have wide recognition, people are continually surprised by the level of quality, flattering designs and affordability these under-the-radar styles bring. In fact, Amazon even has an Internet-famous storefront, so you can easily shop the most viral finds.

If you’ve yet to give Amazon’s somewhat-secret hub of clothing a go, let your spring wardrobe refresh (we know you’re itching to shop) be the perfect time. Plus, Amazon just dropped pages upon pages of new fashion pieces, including hundreds of spring dresses fit for a variety of occasions.

Whether you’re looking for casual office dresses, spring wedding guest dresses, or date night dresses, these new arrivals are mega-cute. And for some options, you can utilize Amazon’s Try Before You Buy feature, allowing you to see how the dresses look before fully committing to purchase.

We’ve rounded up our favorite selects from Amazon’s new spring dress arrivals. Don’t fret about the lack of reviews; these new drops just arrived, so we expect glowing ratings to come eventually.

CUPSHE Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Button Front Shirt Dress

We can totally see this being a work outfit staple—button-up shirt dresses

are an easy way to look put together without a ton of effort.

WDIRARA Women’s Floral Print

This floral print dress

is the perfect medium between sexy and cute; the leg slit and playful daisy print is everything.

Yuemengxuan Printed Halter Dress

This backless halter dress comes in seven different shades

, including a vibrant blue and green. For just $16, you can’t really go wrong.

Verdusa Split Thigh Sleeveless Maxi Dress

For those who prefer a longer dress option, it doesn’t get more comfortable than this sleeveless maxi dress

. Bonus: It also has pockets.

CUPSHE Women’s Plunging Ruffled Mini Dress

This plunging neckline has date night all over it.

Ever-Pretty Ruffle Long Dress

Attending a spring or summer wedding this year? Amazon has plenty of more formal options, like this long ruffle dress

.