Shoppers Say This $22 Hamper ‘Works Like a Charm’ For Small Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you live in a small apartment or have a smaller home, then you know about the many hardships that come with trying to fit a hamper into your bedroom. If you’re lucky enough to have a closet at all, there’s likely little to no empty floor space to fit a regular-sized hamper. And if you don’t have a closet in your room, placing a hamper near your bed or desk is not the prettiest sight to see every day.

In comes a super slim, rectangular hamper that has wheels and is collapsible for whenever you don’t need it. It’s a true space-saver that’ll make all the difference for your shoebox bedroom. Your dirty clothes have to go somewhere!

Now, you might be wondering how this hamper holds anything since it’s so tall and narrow. It measures 16.15 x 8.66 x 27.56 inches, which fits a fair amount of laundry inside. And it’s also easy to transport it from your close quarters to your washing machine thanks to its wheels.

“It takes up so little space and holds as much as my regular laundry basket,” wrote one shopper who gave it a perfect five-star rating. “I live in a condo where I have to bring my laundry to a communal laundry room, so I wanted one with wheels.”

Just because you’re trying to make the most of your tiny space, doesn’t mean you have to compromise on necessities like a hamper, let alone the quality of the hamper. Get the Caroeas Laundry Hamper for just $22 so you can best optimize your living space and have a sturdy home for all your dirty clothes.

We mentioned this hamper’s rolling capabilities, which makes doing your laundry a breeze, but there’s another helpful feature we’re super impressed with: a white mesh liner that sits inside the hamper. That means you no longer have to fish for your dirty socks at the bottom of your hamper. Instead, simply scoop up all of your clothes in the mesh liner and dump them into the washing machine. Or, toss the filled mesh bag straight into the wash.

And when you’ve just finished your laundry and don’t have any use for your hamper, collapse it to free up space in your room.

“I like the mesh because it makes it easier to transport my laundry. It also holds a lot of laundry and makes laundry easier to store!” wrote one reviewer.

The brand carries this hamper in an array of neutral colors that are versatile enough to match in any room.

“We only have one spot for a hamper to fit in our closet, and the space is really narrow. This works like a charm!” wrote another reviewer.

Don’t wait to get your room in order when you have this space-saving hamper. Who knows, maybe it’ll make doing laundry less of a burden and perhaps even enjoyable.