This Hack Keeps Your Slow Cooker So Clean, You Won’t Have to Scrub It ‘Ever Again’—& It’s on Sale For Just $3

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I recently moved into a new apartment, and unlike my old one, it does not have a dishwasher. I had the biggest blessing and luxury you could ask for in an abode, but not anymore. Thus begins my journey to find hacks that cut down on scrubbing dishes. I’ve already discovered air fryer liners that keep crumbs and grease out of sight, but my newest discovery is Reynolds’ Slow Cooker Liners.

You no longer have to scrape all of the stubborn, sticky bits off of your slow cooker, and let me tell you how. Place one plastic liner into your slow cooker, fill it with whatever you’re cooking and voila! Savor your yummy food and once it’s gone, toss the plastic bag in the trash.

One pack gives you six slow cooker liners, and each liner is 13 by 21 inches. It accommodates three to eight-quart round and oval slow cookers, so you should definitely be covered.

Not to mention, you don’t have to worry about the liners altering the way your food tastes since the material is BPA-free. It’s also heat-resistant for temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

These bags will have you spending more time enjoying your meal at the table, and less time soaking and scrubbing at the sink.

I can assure you that I’m not the only one who thinks these baggies are a must-have. The product has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon and is the No. 1 bestseller in the Slow Cooker category.

Pro tip: Stock up now while Reynolds’ Slow Cooker Liners are 40 percent off on Amazon. $3 is such a small price to pay for something that’ll save you so much time in the kitchen.

RELATED: The $9 Hack That Makes Cleaning Your Air Fryer a Total Breeze

If you need even more proof of why these are game-changers, hear from a couple of Amazon shoppers who are completely obsessed.

“I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE my slow cooker liners. Never again will I cook without one in my slow cooker!” raved one shopper. “I’ve been using these for 2+ years and it still boggles my mind how much easier cleanup is nowadays. I’m not worried anymore about crusty sauce I have to clean off or things sticking to the bottom of the slow cooker itself. Now I just plop one of these easy-to-use bags inside and voila! Doesn’t affect cook time and cleanup is a breeze.”

Another one wrote, “With these, you’ll never have to scrub, scrape or even wash your device ever again. And the yucky stuff that used to stick to the ceramic, now you just take out the plastic liner, tie the top with a [twist] and dispose of it in the trash. No grease or food particles to clean from the device or from your sink. They’re well worth the price for the convenience they provide.”

Do yourself (and especially your hands) a favor by adding Reynolds’ Slow Cooker Liners to your cart ASAP. After all, they’re on sale for just over $3 right now.