Shoppers Say This $27 Skort Is ‘So Flattering’ & Works For Any Occasion—Shop It in 40+ Colors

I was not prepared for the ways my life would change when I first wore a skirt with shorts underneath. I mean, I should have remembered how freeing this was back in elementary school when I could be cute and still climb all over the playground at recess. But as an adult in a city like New York, I had forgotten how useful an invention like this can be, years later.

New York life is unexpected. You could be coming home from the gym and get a text from your bestie saying you have 10 minutes to meet her at a venue for last-minute concert tickets she scored, or it could be the sunniest, warm day of the summer and 30 minutes later it turns into a torrential downpour with insane winds. Whatever the day throws at you, you’ll definitely be ready with this skort that has hidden shorts underneath, and comes in over 40 different colors.

Since this skirt is made from 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, it does have a bit of stretch to it. Some reviewers liken it to swimsuit material, meaning it’s shiny and flexible and can adjust with all of your movements throughout the day. “It flatters my figure, it’s comfortable and it stretches,” wrote one shopper. “The color is beautiful and after one wash it’s holding up good.”

Ekouaer Women’s Active Performance Skort

The material is also moisture-wicking , which makes it perfect for sports like golf, pickle ball or tennis, and even just running errands all day in a hot climate. There’s a thick elastic band across the waist, which shoppers say is very flattering and smoothes everything out without having to wear shape wear.

“I’m in my 60s. So the shorts are staying put, they help control my tummy and I’m going to order another skirt right now,” wrote one shopper. “I thought a pattern would make my bottom look bigger, but no. The entire skirt is made of very good fabric that stretches as I move.”

What seems to have most shoppers obsessed with this product though, is the fact that the shorts stay put as you wear it. There’s no rolling or riding up, which makes it perfect for moving around in. “This skort doesn’t ride up at all! Unlike the $100+ ones you buy from the gold store,” says one shopper. “Doesn’t wrinkle when wearing and is super light but not see through.”

Pick it up in over 40 different colors and prints, including snakeskin, checkerboard, solid colors and more. Shoppers are also raving about the length of the skirt, which falls above the knee but isn’t so short that it feels like a mini. “They’re past my fingertips but still above the knee, so I don’t feel like I’m wearing something frumpy,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s dress code appropriate but still cute and super comfortable! Trying to decide which other colors to get!”

The design features a small slit on the side for even more flexibility. You can style this with your favorite pair of white sneakers, or even dress it up with strappy heels. Seriously, you can’t go wrong.