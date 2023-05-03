The Brand Behind the TikTok-Viral Bodysuit Offers 4 Other Equally Flattering Shapewear Styles

Scroll To See More Images

There are so many hidden gems in Amazon’s Fashion department, namely SHAPERX, the brand behind TikTok’s viral bodysuit. Shapewear is steadily gaining popularity as a helpful tool for boosting one’s confidence when it comes to wearing a range of clothing pieces—but it’s not always the cheapest item to find. Brands like Skims offer high quality shapewear pieces but at steeper costs. Luckily, SHAPERX is one of the more reasonably priced (and vetted) alternatives out there.

First off, if you don’t already own the OG Internet-famous SHAPERX tank top bodysuit

, now’s your reminder to grab one in every color. It retails for about $36 and runs all the way up to 5XL in sizing. As one reviewer wrote, “As someone with 34DDDs, I was skeptical about how it would work with my chest, but it is surprisingly supportive and holds them up so well. I don’t feel like I need to wear a bra with it.”

SHAPERX Tank Top Bodysuit

While the tank top bodysuit is no doubt slated to become a staple in your wardrobe, it’s worth noting the brand carries other equally flattering options that bring the same level of quality at its Amazon storefront.

SHAPERX Scoop Neck Bodysuit

Extremely similar to the tank top bodysuit, this scoop neck style

has the same buttery soft fabric that flatters curves, a double snap closure at gusset, high cut leg opening and thong back for keeping panty lines hidden.

SHAPERX Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit

All of the mold-to-your-body bodysuit

s are made with double supportive layers that are thick enough not to be see-through. Wear this long sleeve version with jeans or on a night out without the need for an extra jacket.

SHAPERX High Neck Bodysuit

One of the newer releases from SHAPERX, this high neck bodysuit

would look golden paired with dangling necklaces and high-waisted denim shorts this summer.

SHAPERX Body Shaper Shorts + Bodysuit

Take the OG viral bodysuit from SHAPERX and add butt-lifting shorts, and this is what you get. This style helps tighten your bottom and lift your butt. Plus, the thigh compression design ensure this mid-thigh slimmer will not roll down or up.