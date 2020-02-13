Amazon’s President’s Day Sale Has Already Started, and It’s Full of Incredible Deals

Scroll To See More Images

While Valentine’s Day and President’s Day fall within the same span of four days this year, there’s no need to fret: The deals are hot for both holidays. And, because President’s Day weekend coincides with V-Day, many retailers are starting their sales early—including Amazon. Amazon’s 2020 President’s Day sale is already in full swing, and it’s full of incredible steals. For those of you who shop on Amazon regularly, you’ll no there’s no shortage of deals on the sight. However, during this sale, you’ll find some prices you didn’t think were possible. If you’ve been needing anything splurge-worthy for your home, now is the time to pounce. It’s no Prime Day, but it’s pretty damn close.

From amazing deals on Amazon products (like Echo and Kindle) to the latest version of Apple AirPods (Finally! I can join the ranks of those without cords!), this President’s Day Sale (combined with Valentine’s Day) is chock-full of everything you need to keep you stocked up on the latest electronics, beauty items and more. Amazon is notorious for slashing prices, and this sale is no exception.

For the person who’s been trying to up their cooking game in the new year, there’s an Instant Pot deal that will have you in the kitchen in no time. For those of you who have been trying to get your skincare routine in check, you’ll love the slashed price on the PMD Beauty Clean & Clean Pro Limited Edition Bundle. Been feeling sick lately? Then the Pure Enrichment MistAire Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is for you—and at a price that won’t ruin your budget. Seriously, there’s a little something for everyone at the 2020 Amazon President’s Day sale. See our favorite picks below, and get shopping, babes.

All-New Amazon Echo, Originally $99.99

Apple AirPods & Charging Case, Originally $159

PMD Beauty Clean & Clean Pro Limited Edition Bundle, Originally $185

Instant Pot Duo Mini, Originally $79.95

Pure Enrichment MistAire Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, Originally $49.99

FitBit Versa 2, Originally $199.95

Kindle Paperwhite, Originally $159.99

Signature Design By Ashley Centiar Upholstered Barstools (Set of 2), Originally $105.79

Amazon Echo Dot, Originally $49.99

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.