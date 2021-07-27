Amazon’s Secret Rug Sale Has Tons of Huge Options for Less Than $200

Scroll To See More Images

When you’re decorating your apartment or home, you really don’t put aside a rug budget. In fact, I assumed most rugs cost $50 when I was shopping for decor for my first apartment, and boy was I wrong! A mid-range rug as tall as me can easily cost $350, so when there are rugs within what I consider a reasonable price range, I get excited. Amazon’s rug sale, (which is surprisingly hard to find, TBH) has so many rugs under $200 RN.

And I’m not talking rugs that cost $150 and are 2 ft. by 2 ft—that’s just a scam. I perused the entire sale and found rugs that are at least 5 ft. by 7 ft, so they’re actually a score. I mean, if you’re going to buy a rug, you want it to cover a decent amount of your floor. In fact, one time, I accidentally bought a 2 ft. by 3 ft. rug instead of a full-size one, and have never been more disappointed in my life.

Most apartments and homes don’t have carpet these days, so rugs do a lot of heavy-lifting in a space—they reduce noise, are comfy to walk on and create a cool focal point. Basically, they’re an essential home decor item every space needs. No matter if your aesthetic is modern, minimalist or ’70s disco queen, we found rugs for every type of home. There’s even a rug that was tailor-made for Legally Blonde‘s Elle Woods if you’re going for those Y2K vibes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Flower Power — $49 Off

If you’re a fan of florals, you should check out this discounted rug. It’s durable and comes in so many sizes.

Multi-Colored Rug — $64 Off

This stylish rug looks unique and will stand out from the rest of the bohemian rugs out there. It’s normally $180, so you should scoop this up now.

Plush Diamond Rug — $63 Off

Feel like you’re walking around on a cloud on your wood floors with this rug. It can almost match any space you place it in.

Eye-Catching Rug — $18 Off

If you are searching for your home statement piece, you can call it off right now, because we’ve found it. This gorgeous rug will be all your visitors and guests can look at.

Gray & Ivory Vintage Rug — $50 Off

This style of rug is a fan-favorite right now, and you can get it without spending half of your paycheck. Other colorways of this rug are on sale, too.

Rainbow Abstract Rug — $316 Off

Yes, you read that right—$316 off. That’s not a typo. Grab this nearly $500 8 ft. by 10 ft. rug for $180 bucks. We can’t pass up a deal this good.

Fluffy Pink Rug — $37 Off

Make your Y2K dreamland complete with this fluffy faux sheepskin rug that Elle Woods and Cher would definitely be obsessed with.

’70s-Inspired Rug —$71 Off

All about peace, love and disco? Snatch up this vintage-looking abstract rug, which usually goes for $175, while you can.

Striped Gray Rug — $59 Off

If you’re looking for a simple, minimalistic rug, here’s the perfect one for you. It’s normally $118, so you’re saving 50 percent if you add it to your cart right now.

Colorful Braided Rug — $49 Off

Make your bohemian dreams comes true with this vibrant hand-braided rug, which usually costs $129.