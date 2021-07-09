Amazon Prime’s Free Trial Is 4x Longer Than Other Sites—& You Can Sign Up Multiple Times

If you haven’t watched Chris Pratt’s new action movie, The Tomorrow War, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial, which is four times as long as competitors and allows customers to sign up more than once.

Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s exclusive streaming service with more than 24,000 movies and over 2,100 shows, including original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Transparent and Hanna. The site is also the home to original movies like Manchester by the Sea (which won two Oscars in 2017), Honey Boy, The Big Sick and The Tomorrow War, which was the most streamed movie of 2021, according to Screen Engine’s PostVOD audience summary.

Along with thousands of movies and TV shows, Amazon Prime Video also includes live events, as well as mobile downloads for offline viewing. The service comes in 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range and offers sports, indie favorites and cult-classics, as well as blockbuster hits. Amazon Prime Video also offers one of the best free trials on the market. Read on for how much Amazon Prime Video costs and how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial before it’s too late.

How much does Amazon Prime Video cost?

So how much does Amazon Prime Video cost? Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

For even more of a deal, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription. If you just want to sign up for Amazon Prime Video, the $8.99 per month price is still less than other streaming services, such as HBO Max, which costs $14.99 per month, and Hulu, which costs $11.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Amazon Prime Video also lets users add on various channels like Showtime, Starz, Discovery Plus and Paramount Plus, each of which also offer their own free trials.

How long Amazon Prime Video’s free trial?

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial.

But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Amazon Prime Video for free

