All The Best Under-the-Radar Designer Deals To Shop During Amazon Prime Day

When you think of Prime Day, you probs picture TVs, headphones and other electronics, but we’ve got a little secret for you: Amazon’s Prime Day sale includes designer fashion, too, if you know where to look! Luckily for you and your closet, we know where to look. And we’re begrudgingly sharing our wealth of knowledge, knowing that our sharing might cause these designer goods to sell out fast. You’ve been warned!

Thanks in part to ShopBop, Amazon has plenty of covetable designers available on their site, including Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Alice + Olivia, Sam Edelman and other faves. For Prime Day, they’ve got discounts on everything from bags to shoes, which means you can definitely find items you’ve had on your wishlist for a long time. So while your friends and family are hunting for the best deals on an Instant Pot or Air Fryer, you can score once-in-a-blue-moon deals on designer pieces that you’re going to love.

Prime Day only lasts until late tonight, so if you want to take advantage of these discounts, you should start adding things to your cart ASAP. If you aren’t a Prime Member already, you’ll need to sign up, but don’t worry, it’s free. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for members. You won’t only get access to Prime Day Deals, you’ll also get Prime Video and 2-free day shipping on Prime items.

Read on for all the designer categories you can shop now (and a few of our favorite pieces, too!). We’ve included a mix of trendy pieces and classic staples, so you’ll definitely be able to find items to suit your aesthetic.

Luxury Bags

I’ve been eyeing this Marc Jacobs Snapshot Bag for a long time and this chic little purse is currently $42 cheaper than usual thanks to Prime Day. And if you’re looking for more luxury bags to browse, here are some more options I totally co-sign.

High-Class Headbands

Lele Sadoughi on sale!? If you’ve been coveting these embellished headbands like I have, now’s your chance to get them at a discount. You can save $30 on this headband—and if this one in particular isn’t your jam, there are other Lele deals to shop, too.

Vegan Leather

I can’t say no to Alice + Olivia sale items, so this pair of high-quality vegan leather pants is a big yes from me. They’re currently $59 off and perfect for you to bring out of your closet this fall and winter. Shopping off-season is key for scoring deals this good!

Designer Sandals

Jelly sandals are all the rage right now and Coach is back with a vengeance, so these taffy-colored sandals really do check all of the boxes. Plus, they’re $15 off. If only the Pillow Tabby was on sale, too!

Classic Sunnies

Up your sunglasses game this summer with some amazing discounts. Channel your best Holly Golightly a la Breakfast At Tiffanys with these classic black sunglasses. They’re normally $211, so you’ll save $127! See even more deals here.

Bougie Tech Deals

Just because it’s a tech device doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Score some designer cases during Prime Day and dress your AirPods up in this glitzy option from Kate Spade, which is 25 percent off. You’ll never lose your AirPods at the bottom of your bag again.