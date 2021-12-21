Calling All Amazon Prime Members, There’s a Secret Page of Deals Just For You—Here Are 7 That’ll Arrive by Christmas

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are people who call themselves procrastinators. The type to hold things off until the last minute, but still manage to always somehow make a deadline. Yes, we’re talking to you, last-second Christmas shopper. We see you with 40 tabs open, scurrying to buy all your holiday gifts as we speak.

You might be the world’s worst procrastinator, but you have the absolute best of luck, because Amazon always stays true to its Prime members. If you don’t have a Prime account, you’re going to really wish you did, right about now (sign up for a free trial, here).

Even if you’ve been a Prime super shopper for quite a while, you might not even know that there’s a hidden page for Prime members only, with pages upon pages of deals only Prime members can see. We wouldn’t lie to you. In fact, we checked for ourselves. There are major discounts on top products, products you’d gladly gift to anyone on your shopping list.

The best part? These seven exclusive Prime deals are guaranteed to come in time for Christmas. Thank you, Jeff Bezos—ahem—we mean, Santa Claus.

RELATED: Here Are All The Last-Minute Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Buying in Droves

Murandick Butt-Lifting Leggings

We just found the most flattering and comfortable leggings for the fitness guru on your list. While someone without Prime gets a 53 percent discount, you get 58 percent off (and two-day shipping).

Motast Smart Watch

You don’t have to pay a bazillion dollars for a Fitbit when you can give them this Motast Smart Watch. You get 53 percent off, too.

EYQ Water Bottle with Time Markers

Similar to the motivational water bottle Khloe Kardashian swears by, this one also has helpful time markers. And unlike non-Prime members who don’t get any discount, you’ll receive a whopping 27 percent off.

WYZE Noise Canceling Headphones

If AirPods are way out of your price range, grab these noise-canceling headphones from WYZE. They’re marked down by 24 percent for you, but only 10 percent for people who clearly aren’t besties with Jeff.

Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame

There’s nothing more heartfelt than memories captured in photos. That’s why they’ll love this high tech digital photo frame (which is 20 percent off).

Fulllight Tech Wireless Beanie Hat Headphones

Have you ever seen a beanie with built-in headphones? It’s unique, indeed, and perhaps the perfect gift for your quirkiest, music-loving friend. Non-Prime members will have to pay full price, but you can take an entire 20 percent off.

Zuukoo Health Shoulder Massager

The end of the year is one stressful time for everyone, so why not treat them to an endless amount of at-home massages? Their shoulders will thank you later, especially since it only costs you $40, compared to the $47 price tag for non-Prime members.