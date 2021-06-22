This Hot Pink Carry-On Is a Solid Away Luggage Lookalike & It’s On Sale for $53 RN

Now that we’re able to travel again, it’s a great time to upgrade your suitcase before your next vacation. Suitcases and carry-ons are often more pricey than we wish they were, which is why you should take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day discount on this Kenneth Cole suitcase.

This carry-on is only $52.79 for tonight only. It usually costs $69.99—can you believe that? Hardshell suitcases are the must-have travel accessories right now, but they normally aren’t this cheap and stylish at the same time. In contrast, the famous Away hardshell carry-on, which we love because they are so aesthetic, goes for $225. I don’t think I need to tell you that the Kenneth Cole case is a great deal.

Plus, that brand is known for designing for “city living,” which means that you can count on this heavy-duty suitcase to go anywhere with you. It can handle the broken and cracked concrete in Brooklyn or some dusty roads in the desert just fine.

Just because the rest of the world owns boring black and blue carry-ons doesn’t mean that you have to. After the pandemic, we all agreed that we were going to embrace maximalism and bright colors, and this Kenneth Cole Reaction Out-of-Bounds suitcase fits the bill. Like the name suggests, it does provoke a reaction and cause heads to turn. And just think: You’ll never accidentally pick up the wrong suitcase from baggage claim ever again. This magenta color is unmistakeable.

In addition to the carry-on, there are 24 in. and 28 in. versions. You can even buy a two-piece set, which includes the carry-on size and the 28 in. You’ve got to love a matching suitcase moment.

Scroll down to shop the suitcase. You’re going to want to move quickly, because this is a Prime lightning deal and, like Cinderella, it’ll be gone before midnight. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to snag this suitcase.

Hot Pink KENNETH COLE REACTION Hardshell Spinner

This suitcase line received 9,600+ reviews and 4.6-star rating. Reviewers have mentioned that you can fit a ton in this carry-on, which is great news for over-packers. There are even garment straps to keep your clothes in place. There will be clothing explosions in the middle of the airport.

The suitcase also has four-wheel drive, so it’ll be easy to move across the airport if you’re running late for your flight. In addition to the trolley handle, there’s a smaller handle on the top of the suitcase and one on the side, so you can carry your suitcase vertically or horizontally if you need to.